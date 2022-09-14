St. Clare of Assisi slated to debut church May 2023

Supply chain issues are not disrupting the build of St. Clare of Assisi Church on Daniel Island. Construction is coming along without a hitch as the church is less than eight months away from completion.

The $22 million, 22,000-square-foot monolithic structure is taking shape. With Labor Day weekend over, marking the unofficial end of summer, here is an update of the features that have been installed since the beginning of 2022.

In February, a 90-foot copper spire topped by a 7-foot gold cross was placed atop the tower. The church now pierces the sky at an overall height of 180 feet, making it the sixth tallest structure in the Charleston area.

Externally, the exterior brick of the gothic architecture is 90% complete, according to Pastor Father Gregory West. Internally, all of the interior sheetrock has been installed as well as all of the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.

The elevator from the ground floor to the mezzanine has been installed and all of the roofing has been completed. The ceramic tile floor is underway and interior painting is more than halfway done.

Pews and other interior furniture is in production now. There will be a total of 850 seats in the parish upon completion.

The next addition will have a pleasant ring to it – 26 bells have been flown in from France for the church’s bell tower, according to West. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the church will have a “Baptism of the Bells” to commemorate the harmonious occasion.

Installation of 12 110-year-old stained glass windows – a donation from a convent in Pittsburgh that was shuttering its services and happened to have the exact number of windows that the church needed and also happened to be the perfect size and even depict the church’s patron saint – will occur later this year. Landscaping, walkways, parking are all set to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

St. Clare of Assisi is slated to open its doors in the spring of 2023. As of now, forgoing any construction setbacks, West said the grand opening is anticipated to take place next May.

To view the construction of the church in real time, visit bit.ly/3RMk5rQ.