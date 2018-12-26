Top Stories of 2018

A rare snow blitz at the start of the new year. Historic political elections. Allegations of misconduct in local government. New business openings. An inaugural Daniel Island Grand Marshal. A near-miss hurricane that had coastal communities on edge. And so much more. This past year was indeed full of impactful developments and happenings for people in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula communities and beyond. Read below for a month-to-month breakdown of the stories that made the news in 2018.

JANUARY

• Snow days! Daniel Island and much of coastal South Carolina is transformed into a winter wonderland on January 3, 2018. The rare “bomb cyclone” storm system brings heavy snow, winds and below normal temperatures to the region.

• Daniel Island resident Nancy Mace, a Republican, secures the vacant District 99 seat in the S.C. House of Representatives with 56 percent of the votes in a special election, beating Democratic contender Cindy Boatwright. In winning the post, Mace becomes the first woman to represent the district.

• Rosie Stieby is named Daniel Island’s first ever Grand Marshal! In the new role, Stieby is tasked with serving as a true island ambassador at various community events throughout the year.

• A Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department drug investigation leads to two arrests and the seizure of a number of drug substances, including 56 grams of wax, 500 gross grams of a green, plant-like substance, and 61 e-cigarettes, all of which field tested presumptive to contain THC, a hallucinogenic chemical found in marijuana.

• Brantley Thomas, a former financial officer for the Berkeley County School District, pleads guilty to 20 federal charges stemming from an embezzlement scheme involving more than $800,000 in district funds.

• The flu hits Daniel Island in big numbers! More than 35 cases are reported to island physicians’ offices.

FEBRUARY

• The Daniel Island Property Owners Association announces that major renovations are in the works for two outdoor spaces on the island, courtesy of a $1.5 million grant from the Daniel Island Community Fund. Plans call for improvements to both Waterfront Park along the Wando River and Guggenheim Plaza in the island’s town center area.

• Conceptual plans are unveiled for the new Daniel Island Community Recreation Center, a long-anticipated project with a marathon planning process that included multiple community feedback sessions.

• Wellmore opens on Daniel Island. The new facility, located on Robert Daniel Drive, offers assisted living, memory care, short-term rehab, and skilled nursing.

• Berkeley County School District teachers and staff prep in a training session for a worst-case scenario involving an active shooter. The planned gunfire demonstration takes on added significance after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida the week before.

MARCH

• A plan to bring a new townhome community and retail offerings to the Daniel Island waterfront area begins to move through the City of Charleston approval process. Proposed street locations and lot lines for River Landing Village are unanimously approved by the Charleston Planning Commission.

• The Daniel Island News launches a campaign in recognition of National Day of Unplugging, urging community members to disconnect for a day and enjoy other non-technology activities.

• Berkeley County hosts a public meeting at Philip Simmons High School addressing the region’s growth and upcoming projects.

• High school students and local senior citizens come together for a “meeting of the minds” at the Third Annual Intergenerational Forum at Bishop England High School.

• The Daniel Island Ferry, a new water taxi service, announces it will soon be launching from the island’s waterfront. The round-trip jaunts are set to officially begin operations during the upcoming Volvo Car Open in April.

APRIL

• World class tennis action revs up on Daniel Island as the Volvo Car Open gets underway! More than 100 professional women’s tennis players from around the world take part in the on-court action. At the conclusion of the tournament, Dutch player Kiki Bertens takes the VCO crown and her fifth WTA title!

• Community members and local school officials gather at Philip Simmons High School to collaborate on school safety in the wake of national shootings.

• Concern mounts among island residents about coyote sightings in the area. Community members take to social media to report run-ins with the creatures and concerns about safety.

• Local officials promise a plan to bring a public boat landing to Daniel Island’s waterfront is not dead in the water. City representatives tell The Daniel Island News that the design has been sent back to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources for tweaking.

MAY

• Motorists throughout the Charleston region, including Daniel Island, are impacted when the westbound lanes of I-526 over the James B. Edwards Bridge are shut down after a support cable ruptures inside the structure. Gridlock ensues on Lowcountry roadways as a result, so DOT representatives and other officials create temporary crossover lanes to allow traffic to flow in both directions as repairs are made. The bridge doesn’t fully reopen for a little over two weeks.

• City officials announce a tweaking of the design to Daniel Island Community Recreation Center, based on resident feedback. A new interior color scheme is added, along with a shuffling of interior spaces to increase floor plan by 1400 square feet.

• A resident group seeks to put the brakes on a proposed truck stop near the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and I-526. Some community members along the corridor fear traffic on the busy thoroughfare is already hazardous and congested enough and that adding a truck stop will only increase the dangers.

• The Rotary Club of Daniel Island announces a new location for the Charleston Duck Race. The 2018 event will take place at Smythe Park instead of Children’s Park along the Wando River, its home since 2007.

JUNE

• Planners behind the proposed Daniel Island Performing Arts Center announce that the facility will not be built. According to Betsy Brabham, DIPAC’s director of advancement, those involved in the initiative “collectively decided to disband the efforts to build a performing arts facility on Daniel Island.” A lack of financial support for the “brick and mortar” aspect of the project and ever-increasing construction costs were among the reasons cited for the plan’s demise.

• The Charleston Duck Race in Smythe Park nets $150,000 for charities and other Rotary service projects.

• Katie Arrington ousts longtime political representative Mark Sanford in the state primary election, earning the Republican nomination for Sanford’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In another incumbent upset, newcomer Johnny Cribb defeats Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler as the Republican candidate, leaving Cribb to run unopposed in November. Also victorious in the primary are Governor Henry McMaster (R) and Joe Cunningham (D), who will face off against Arrington in November.

• Blackbaud opens its new company headquarters on Fairchild Street. The building is 72,000 square feet and is located a short distance from their former headquarters on Daniel Island Drive.

• The 8th annual Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament lures in a record number of participants! Sixteen prizes are awarded to young anglers.

• Residents fear local pet deaths are attributed to coyotes, who are showing up in increasing numbers on the island.

JULY

• Traffic improvements are announced for the Island Park Drive and Fairchild Street intersection, near Refuel and the Publix shopping center. Phase 1 of the project will feature more visible crosswalks and solar-powered flashing lights to enhance safety for pedestrians and bikers. The project is expected to take eight months to complete.

• Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds shares insights about his new position with The Daniel Island News. Reynolds officially took over the helm at the City of Charleston Police Department in April.

• Updated flood insurance rate maps from FEMA are released for the Lowcountry. The maps will determine the flood insurance premium on homes. “Berkeley County leaders and citizens have been eager to receive the LFD (Letter of Determination) from FEMA to see updates that reflect current conditions,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “These maps will be guiding documents for Berkeley County citizens and future homeowners.”

• A “Public Transit Listening Session” is held on Daniel Island to gather community feedback on public transportation needs in the area. The event is poorly attended but a website is established to solicit more feedback.

• A “Boat to Work Day” sets sail from Daniel Island to promote using local waterways to commute, instead of clogging roadways with vehicles. “With the closure of the bridge we all just realized how important it is to be able to diversify our transportation options here,” said Jason Crowley, the Coastal Conservation League’s communities and transportation program director. “We can’t rely just on cars.”

AUGUST

• Construction begins on improvements to Guggenheim Plaza in downtown Daniel Island. The space will eventually feature a wide deck over one end of the pond for special events, as well as new landscaping enhancements.

• Several Daniel Island residents voice concerns over the design of the new Daniel Island Community Recreation Center, asking city planners to reconsider space allotments for basketball courts. They believe one basketball court will not be enough to accommodate all of the local athletes in need of gym space.

• Rep. Mark Sanford once again pitches his idea to create a large-scale public park at the southern tip of Daniel Island, along the Wando River shoreline. In a press conference at Mount Pleasant’s Waterfront Park, Sanford and others gathered to share his vision for a forward-thinking land legacy that could be utilized for generations to come.

• Daniel Island bids farewell to Park Day. The Daniel Island Property Owners Association announces the popular island event will not be returning this fall, choosing instead to focus on smaller, more cost effective events.

• Daniel Island 10-year-old Christian Bussinelli wins the Daniel Island Young Kids Philanthropy Contest! Christian raised money for the Berkeley County SPCA by running a golf cart washing business over the summer.

SEPTEMBER

• Hurricane Florence puts Daniel Island and other coastal communities on high alert. “We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst,” says Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. Governor Henry McMaster ultimately calls for a mandatory evacuation of residents in all coastal areas, but the monster storm ends up skirting the area and heads north.

• Annual Charleston Heroes Run event draws record number of participants to Daniel Island. Among the guests of honor is Rob Jones, a double amputee veteran and Paralympic athlete.

• TFIGG (Thank Goodness Its First Friday), a monthly social event open to local residents and guests, celebrates 20 years on Daniel Island.

• Fears over coyotes are reignited among community members as four cats are found deceased after apparent attacks.

• Successful businessman and entrepreneur Ben Navarro is named the new owner of Charleston Tennis LLC, which oversees operations and management of the Family Circle Tennis Center, the Volvo Car Open, and the Volvo Car Stadium.

OCTOBER

• The City of Charleston officially breaks ground on the new Daniel Island Community Recreation Center in Governor’s Park. “For generations to come, once this building is built, many, many children from Daniel Island and across the Cainhoy peninsula are going to be able to enjoy a fabulous facility,” says Charleston City Councilman and Daniel Island Gary White at the ceremony.

• The Lowcountry “On the Table” event is held at sites all across the Charleston region, including Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula. More than 1,000 area citizens discuss what matters most to them in their communities and come up with potential solutions to problems.

• It is announced that the Flying J Truck stop will not be coming to the area near the Clements Ferry Road/Beresford Run intersection. “I’m certainly glad that the City and the County recognized the major safety issues that were brought by this,” noted local resident BJ Bryan.

• Philip Simmons High School football player Bryant Collins suffers a ruptured brain aneurysm and is hospitalized. The Iron Horses rally around the fallen player during his recovery and set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his family.

NOVEMBER

• The Daniel Island Natural Resource Association is introduced to the community through an article in The Daniel Island News. The new grassroots organization is the first of its kind on the island and seeks to represent taxpayers by preserving and enhancing the community’s natural resources.

• Philip Simmons High School’s inaugural marching band earns state honors! The band captures a “superior” rating and places fifth in the state.

• Daniel Island resident Nancy Mace secures re-election to her post as representative of House District 99 in the S.C. General Assembly, defeating opponent Jen Gibson. Also capturing a historic victory in the November election is Democrat Joe Cunningham, who beat out Republican Katie Arrington for the U.S. House of Representatives First Congressional District seat. Cunningham becomes the first Democrat to win the post in almost 40 years.

• In a shake-up in Berkeley County government, Daniel Island resident Tim Callanan is terminated from his position as deputy supervisor amidst allegations of misappropriation of funds and misconduct. Callanan tells The Daniel Island News he will “get my day, and the truth will come out.”

• The Charleston Basket Brigade, co-founded by Daniel Island resident Pam Hartley, packages and delivers thousands of Thanksgiving meals for the needy. Since the program’s inception in 2008, an estimated 150,000 residents have been served.

• Rep. Mark Sanford speaks with community members about his vision for a legacy park on the southern tip of Daniel Island. Sanford, who is in his final days in office, holds the gathering at Providence Baptist Church, the same place he initially outlined his ideas for the park in 2006.

DECEMBER

• The 2019 Daniel Island Marshal nominees are introduced to the community. Seeking the position are Colleen Condon, Rusty Hughes, Braeden Kershner, Anita Koczyk, Alexandra Lanza, and Kris Manning.

• Huger residents take a stand against the expansion of a dirt/sand mine in their community. A group of community members meets with representatives of DonMar Mines at Keith School Museum to convey their sentiments on the project. At a sometimes heated session, the residents tell DonMar officials that they do not want the mine, under any circumstances.

• Local schools receive their annual state report cards, but have mixed feelings on the results. Overall, the Berkeley County School District calls the reports “insufficient,” with Superintendent Eddie Ingram stating “this is not the best way to measure what our schools are accomplishing.”

• A “Candles and Candles” event held in conjunction with the annual Daniel Island Chanukah Celebration illuminates a powerful message for those who sow hate – love always wins. A solidarity gathering against hate crimes, the event brings together representatives of all faiths to denounce recent shootings in houses of worship and to promote unity in all communities.

• Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler prepares to leave office on Dec. 31. Peagler tells The Daniel Island News he is committed to a smooth administrative transition after serving in the post for four years.