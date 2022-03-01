Volunteers Needed for the Credit One Charleston Open

Organizers are seeking volunteers for the Credit One Charleston Open Tennis Tournament scheduled for April 2-10, 2022, on Daniel Island.

Previously the Family Circle Cup and the Volvo Car Open, the tennis tournament has been held yearly on Daniel Island since 2001, when it moved to the island from Hilton Head.

Do you want to get involved? It’s a fun way to give back to the community and to experience North America’s largest women’s tennis tournament from behind-the-scenes.

Volunteers are key to making the tournament a success and there are benefits to volunteering. Volunteers receive a credential, which grants them access to all day sessions throughout the tournament. This includes the Finals! Additional benefits are available on a sliding scale.

Over the past year and a half, tournament organizers have been busy moving forward with exciting changes on site. A Stadium transformation, newly surfaced tennis courts with enhanced watering systems and paved walkways are just a few of the updates. you.

Simply click on the button below to learn more about our event and to register.

Volunteer Now!

If you have any questions, please email Jo Cooper at Volunteercoco@gmail.com

Volunteer Poster (Use your smart phone to access site info)

You can also go to www.CapitalOneCharlestonOpen.com and click on the Volunteer tab to register.