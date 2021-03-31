Volvo Car Stadium to become more versatile venue

After 20 years of glorious moments inside the 20-year-old Volvo Car Stadium, come next spring it will look like a brand new, world-class tennis venue, once millions of dollars worth of improvements are complete.

The renovation’s $40 million expense is being privately funded, for the most part, by Ben and Kelly Navarro, the owners of Charleston Tennis LLC, as a gift to the City of Charleston. The city has agreed to partner and budget $3 million over the next few years.

For the past month and a half, construction crews have been working tirelessly to tear down what once stood at the site of the Volvo Car Open. All of this demolition is an effort to create a more accommodating, aesthetically pleasing venue for tennis and music fans.

The goal was to be done with the deconstruction in time for the Volvo Car Open (VCO) tournament next week and that has been met. There will be no construction that requires noisy machinery during play.

The next objective is to have construction complete as of March 1, 2022. Initially, the construction timeline was set for the fall of 2021 but was prolonged due to COVID-19.

The stadium will not be expanding outward or upward, but filling in the spaces to make it more of a bowl-shaped arena, according to VCO tournament director Bob Moran. Over the course of the next 12 months, the city-owned facility will undergo extensive upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers and event management.

Moran hopes that the modernized version will not only attract world-class athletes, but also world-class performers to its destination on Daniel Island. He said that enhancing the tennis experience is not the sole focus; it’s about creating a versatile venue for not only concerts but opera, symphony and theater acts too.

‘A PRETTY IMPINGEMENT’

From the ground up, the plan calls for a 70,000-square-foot “Stage House” that will house player wellness facilities including premium locker rooms, physical therapy, exercise space, as well as back of house media and production and food preparation areas, plus a VIP Club level overlooking the Billie Jean King Stadium Court. This building will serve as the foundation for a new permanent canopy structure that will provide shade for tennis fans and stage infrastructure and weather protection for musical and theatrical performances.

The first floor will consist of office space, locker rooms, medical rooms, treatment areas and a gym. The second floor will be designated for media with a windowed-glass front. The third floor will be a VIP dining suite with a glassed-in front and a roof deck bar.

Moran said the multi-million dollar renovation will be “a pretty impingement” when finished. The spectacle is simply just mounds of dirt right now, but Moran knows when it’s built, they will come.

Previously, the stadium held 7,500 to 8,000 people during the annual tournament. When complete, it will be able to hold approximately 11,000 in attendance.

Other changes include an overall refresh of the façade and concourse and increasing permanent bathrooms by 130%. Upgrades will be made to the concession offerings, IT and architectural lighting as well as the construction of an elevated boardwalk underneath the stadium’s Grand Oaks. This will protect the trees’ root system and allow for patrons to enjoy new programming under the canopies.

Maintenance of the facilities is courtesy of Choate Construction Company, SeamonWhiteside and DWG Inc Consulting Engineers, all who are based out of Mount Pleasant.

Until ready, players during the tournament will use a temporary gym for workouts. Usage will be permitted on an appointment-only basis.

For now, with the original Billie Jean King Stadium Court under construction, the Althea Gibson Club Court closest to the clubhouse will host the main events. And on Sunday, April 11, the interim court will be the center of attention when the winner of the Volvo Car Open is crowned.