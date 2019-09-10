What's new in downtown Daniel Island?

Construction activity has slowed a bit in downtown Daniel Island, as compared to recent years, but there are still several projects currently in the works or planned for the area. Check out this map and corresponding index to get the latest on the island’s evolving commercial scene.

(Editor’s Note: yellow shaded areas indicate future development)

A: 860 Island Park Drive

Refuel gas station/convenience store – another 3,000 SF to be built on adjacent pad.

20 Fairchild Street

Bin 526/Starbucks building. Future tenant: Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery.

B. 56 Fairchild Street

Site of future Courtyard Marriott. Construction timeline unknown.

C. 65 Fairchild Street

Blackbaud headquarters building. Future expansion (building 2) planned on adjacent pad. Construction timeline has not yet been announced.

D. 864 Island Park Drive

Central Island Square. Residential/retail community. 28,680 SF of retail space; 4,355 SF available. Current retail/office tenants: Pleasant Family Chiropractic, O2 Fitness, BEECH, MUSC Health, and The New York Butcher Shoppe.

E. 890 Island Park Drive

Site of “The 890 Project” - proposed event/music performance and retail venue. 85,000 SF of space. Plans recently given preliminary approval by Charleston Design Review Board on Sept. 23.

F. 873-877 Island Park Drive

Office/Retail. 33,000 SF. Construction to begin 4th quarter of 2019.

G. 162 Seven Farms Drive

Existing Publix; expansion planned but on hold. Could begin in 2020.

H. 216 Seven Farms Drive

HITT Construction took occupancy of full building, summer 2019.

I. 225 Seven Farm Drive

Mixed use, residential top floor. 64,629 SF. Full occupancy.

J. 223 Seven Farms Drive

Vacant pad for future development. 4500 SF.

K. 297 Seven Farms Drive

Three-story office/retail building under construction, but nearing completion. 25,500 SF. Tenants to include Island Eye Care, The New Primal, Liberty Docs, Digico Agency and a CPA firm.

L. The Waterfront

New luxury townhome community being developed by East West Partners. To include retail and other amenities. First phase of construction underway.

M. Fairchild Street/Benefitfocus Way

Benefitfocus campus. Future campus expansion to include another 165,000 SF.

N. 1990/2000 Daniel Island Drive

Current MUSC Health Stadium campus. Purchased by Holder Properties in 2019 to be turned into residential/retail/office community. The Charleston Battery relocating downtown.

O. 120 Fairchild Street

New Home 2 Suites by Hilton nearing completion. Expected opening date – November 2019.

P. Governors Park

City of Charleston Community Recreation Center. Construction underway, completion anticipated in 2020.