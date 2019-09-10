What's new in downtown Daniel Island?
Construction activity has slowed a bit in downtown Daniel Island, as compared to recent years, but there are still several projects currently in the works or planned for the area. Check out this map and corresponding index to get the latest on the island’s evolving commercial scene.
(Editor’s Note: yellow shaded areas indicate future development)
A: 860 Island Park Drive
Refuel gas station/convenience store – another 3,000 SF to be built on adjacent pad.
20 Fairchild Street
Bin 526/Starbucks building. Future tenant: Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery.
B. 56 Fairchild Street
Site of future Courtyard Marriott. Construction timeline unknown.
C. 65 Fairchild Street
Blackbaud headquarters building. Future expansion (building 2) planned on adjacent pad. Construction timeline has not yet been announced.
D. 864 Island Park Drive
Central Island Square. Residential/retail community. 28,680 SF of retail space; 4,355 SF available. Current retail/office tenants: Pleasant Family Chiropractic, O2 Fitness, BEECH, MUSC Health, and The New York Butcher Shoppe.
E. 890 Island Park Drive
Site of “The 890 Project” - proposed event/music performance and retail venue. 85,000 SF of space. Plans recently given preliminary approval by Charleston Design Review Board on Sept. 23.
F. 873-877 Island Park Drive
Office/Retail. 33,000 SF. Construction to begin 4th quarter of 2019.
G. 162 Seven Farms Drive
Existing Publix; expansion planned but on hold. Could begin in 2020.
H. 216 Seven Farms Drive
HITT Construction took occupancy of full building, summer 2019.
I. 225 Seven Farm Drive
Mixed use, residential top floor. 64,629 SF. Full occupancy.
J. 223 Seven Farms Drive
Vacant pad for future development. 4500 SF.
K. 297 Seven Farms Drive
Three-story office/retail building under construction, but nearing completion. 25,500 SF. Tenants to include Island Eye Care, The New Primal, Liberty Docs, Digico Agency and a CPA firm.
L. The Waterfront
New luxury townhome community being developed by East West Partners. To include retail and other amenities. First phase of construction underway.
M. Fairchild Street/Benefitfocus Way
Benefitfocus campus. Future campus expansion to include another 165,000 SF.
N. 1990/2000 Daniel Island Drive
Current MUSC Health Stadium campus. Purchased by Holder Properties in 2019 to be turned into residential/retail/office community. The Charleston Battery relocating downtown.
O. 120 Fairchild Street
New Home 2 Suites by Hilton nearing completion. Expected opening date – November 2019.
P. Governors Park
City of Charleston Community Recreation Center. Construction underway, completion anticipated in 2020.