Winter is coming

Before breaking out that favorite holiday sweater, prepare the outdoors and indoors for the upcoming winter season. This month is the perfect time to winterize yards and perform routine home clean-up and maintenance to ensure next year will produce lush landscapes and avoid problems if the local area experiences an unexpected big chill.

The Lowcountry’s mild climate offers a variety of plants that can survive and thrive during the winter.

Noni Langford, MUSC urban farm manager, suggests using phone apps to help identify existing plants and to pick the best ones for the upcoming winter season. A good idea before purchasing new foliage is to review the Plant Hardiness Table.

“Plant Hardiness is the average of the extreme low temperatures for a given area,” Langford explained. “Daniel Island is in Zone 8. Read plant labels to make sure the plant will work here.”

Langford said there are several flowers that can be planted during the season. “Camellias are a favorite since they bloom in the winter. DI has so many beautiful landscapes, so drive around to get new ideas. Look for variegated plants and plants with different textures to provide interest in the landscape in the winter.”

One of the best ways to winterize your garden is by adding mulch to insulate soil to provide plants with protection from frost and cold weather. Prior to mulching, it’s important to remove debris, not only to benefit plants, but it can often inadvertently produce hiding places for pests. Try wrapping plants during a freeze to insulate them from extreme weather.

“Cover roots with mulch to insulate roots and protect plants in exposed locations by wrapping with freeze cloth or burlap,” Langford suggested. “Remove wrap as soon as possible.”

Langford recommends reducing irrigation frequency because too much water can be damaging, since damp soil retains heat the turf needs. “We don’t see many frost days and nights on Daniel Island, but some homeowners decide to drain the irrigation system to prevent cracked pipes. Any amount of water in the system can cause damage during a frost.”

During the winter, Lowcountry temperatures consistently stay above freezing. In the event of inclement weather, Chris Hamil, Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association’s field operations manager, said even if the temperatures drop they are prepared.

“If Daniel Island should get steady freezing temperatures, rain, or even snow, the field operations team and its partners prepare to drain any water fountains and ensure all backflows for irrigation systems have proper insulation. The backflows also have freeze protection devices which prevent major ruptures for backflows. Snow melt and salt would be stationed prior to addressing the many bridges and boardwalks prior to a potential snowfall.”

Hamil said residents should plan ahead to make sure homes and gardens remain safe during extreme winter weather. Taking care of sprinkler systems is especially important just in case there is a huge drop in temperatures. The price of fixing irrigation systems can be quite costly.

“Make sure to turn off irrigation systems to reduce more icing or broken irrigation lines or heads,” Hamil said. “Insulating and covering all exposed piping and water spigots would also reduce potential breaks. Have a heat/AC tech regularly maintain home units. Regular structural pruning of trees can decrease damage to your home or vehicles from broken limbs or falling ice. Buying some snow melt or salt would also be necessary for driveways and steps. If you have a backflow, installing a freeze protection device would be recommended.”

As the weather turns colder and more time is spent indoors, the holiday season is a great time to check your home’s energy efficiency. Dominion Energy has a variety of tips on keeping homes running efficiently during the winter season. Before the heating season begins, they recommend having your furnace inspected by a certified heating contractor to ensure it operates safely and efficiently all winter long.

Dominion Energy also offers a free Home Energy Check-Up by a professional who can help find ways to improve energy efficiency. It’s available free of charge to all residential electric customers – both homeowners and renters. A variety of options are available to conduct the check-up, including an in-home consultation, video chat, or a telephone call (accompanied by email with photo attachments).

During the in-home consultation, a professionally trained member of the Dominion Energy team will go over a variety of factors that impact your home’s energy efficiency. The consult also includes an overview of measures that impact a home’s energy efficiency. Some of the items they go over include thermostat usage, water heater insulation, caulking, weather stripping, and LED lighting.

After the consultation, a Dominion Energy expert will review the results and offer recommendations. This process takes about two hours and includes a customized report. Appointments can be scheduled online.

The Lowcountry rarely experiences a deep freeze, but Eric Schmidt of Schmidt Company LLC said there are things to do to be prepared. “Make sure the roof and gutters are clean and clear. Sometimes sprinkler lines and hose bibs freeze with enough cold weather. They should be drained, and hose bibs winterized.”

Checking pipes and insulation of exposed water lines under homes with crawl spaces is also an important task especially during the winter. “I was under a townhome checking for a leak the other day and much of the fiberglass insulation either fell out or was hanging, exposing the underbelly of the home’s decking,” Schmidt said.

Ahead of roasting chestnuts, get an inspection of your fireplace. Also make sure to keep the flue closed when it’s not in use. Before the rush of holiday guests, flush your water heater. Sediment can collect and a good clean out will improve efficiency, especially as the climate cools.

Another good idea is to have an emergency supply kit on hand, in the event of another unlikely repeat of 2018’s Winter Storm Grayson “Snowmageddon.” Necessary items include nonperishable foods, water, a first aid kit, and flashlights.

Winter preparedness will go a long way in keeping the season bright and merry.